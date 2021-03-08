Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is predicted to post EPS of 0.45 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) open the trading on March 05, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.22% to $143.55. During the day, the stock rose to $154.65 and sunk to $129.00 before settling in for the price of $149.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENPH posted a 52-week range of $21.49-$229.04.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 16.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $126.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $115.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $187.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $110.29.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 850 employees. It has generated 911,088 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 157,641. The stock had 4.30 Receivables turnover and 0.81 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.39, operating margin was +24.07 and Pretax Margin of +15.42.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Solar industry. Enphase Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 75.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 04, this organization’s EVP & Chief Commercial Officer sold 1,796 shares at the rate of 158.31, making the entire transaction reach 284,316 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 283,918. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 04, Company’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer sold 19,131 for 158.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,028,109. This particular insider is now the holder of 164,578 in total.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.4) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +17.30 while generating a return on equity of 35.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 37.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 15.92. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $160.03, and its Beta score is 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 24.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 98.81.

In the same vein, ENPH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.90, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

[Enphase Energy Inc., ENPH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.95% While, its Average True Range was 16.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.51% that was higher than 74.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

