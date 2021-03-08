Lennar Corporation (LEN) went up 6.91% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

By Zach King
Top Picks

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) open the trading on March 05, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 6.91% to $85.98. During the day, the stock rose to $86.4508 and sunk to $79.40 before settling in for the price of $80.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEN posted a 52-week range of $25.42-$95.72.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 18.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $309.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $285.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $82.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $75.05.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 9495 workers. It has generated 2,365,889 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 256,624. The stock had 24.35 Receivables turnover and 0.76 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.02, operating margin was +13.87 and Pretax Margin of +13.91.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Residential Construction industry. Lennar Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 96.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 20, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 80.22, making the entire transaction reach 802,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 151,617. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 17, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 10,000 for 80.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 802,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 161,617 in total.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 11/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.37) by $0.45. This company achieved a net margin of +10.85 while generating a return on equity of 14.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lennar Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.80% and is forecasted to reach 10.46 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lennar Corporation (LEN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.77. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.90, and its Beta score is 1.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.24.

In the same vein, LEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.89, a figure that is expected to reach 1.71 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lennar Corporation (LEN)

[Lennar Corporation, LEN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.84% While, its Average True Range was 4.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Lennar Corporation (LEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.54% that was higher than 45.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Top Picks

Top Picks

Top Picks

Top Picks

Top Picks

Top Picks

