No matter how cynical the overall market is ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) performance over the last week is recorded -12.27%

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) started the day on March 05, 2021, with a price increase of 0.61% at $45.99. During the day, the stock rose to $46.6953 and sunk to $41.75 before settling in for the price of $45.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZI posted a 52-week range of $30.83-$64.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $163.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $49.86.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1747 employees. It has generated 272,582 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -8,586. The stock had 4.39 Receivables turnover and 0.24 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +73.58, operating margin was +12.58 and Pretax Margin of -6.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 494,000 shares at the rate of 49.68, making the entire transaction reach 24,543,633 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s 10% Owner sold 494,000 for 49.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,543,633. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3.15 while generating a return on equity of -6.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 37.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 116.87.

In the same vein, ZI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.9 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.62 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.67% While, its Average True Range was 4.87.

Raw Stochastic average of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.70% that was higher than 68.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.