Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.64M

By Shaun Noe


Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 05, 2021, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.89% to $3.64. During the day, the stock rose to $3.79 and sunk to $3.27 before settling in for the price of $3.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLG posted a 52-week range of $0.86-$6.27.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $66.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $271.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.76.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining industry. Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 27.40% institutional ownership.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 11/29/2016, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.50%.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43.

In the same vein, PLG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.16.

Technical Analysis of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Platinum Group Metals Ltd., PLG]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.16 million was inferior to the volume of 1.89 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.45%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 85.22% that was lower than 118.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

