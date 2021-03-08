Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) EPS is poised to hit 0.17 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 05, 2021, Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.50% to $37.39. During the day, the stock rose to $39.20 and sunk to $33.56 before settling in for the price of $39.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RLAY posted a 52-week range of $32.56-$64.37.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -54.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.94.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 96.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 28, this organization’s General Counsel sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 55.05, making the entire transaction reach 275,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 14, Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,965,294 for 41.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 80,577,054. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.35) by -$2.65. This company achieved a return on equity of -19.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -54.40% and is forecasted to reach -1.61 in the upcoming year.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 46.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.67.

Technical Analysis of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Relay Therapeutics Inc., RLAY]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.77 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.74 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.56% While, its Average True Range was 3.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.34% that was lower than 74.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.