SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) return on Assets touches -9.27: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on March 05, 2021, SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) started slowly as it slid -3.75% to $6.41. During the day, the stock rose to $6.95 and sunk to $6.2901 before settling in for the price of $6.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SSNT posted a 52-week range of $1.44-$11.94.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 12.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -54.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -656.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.27.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 157 workers. It has generated 245,239 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -9,349. The stock had 14.63 Receivables turnover and 2.43 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.25, operating margin was -4.34 and Pretax Margin of -4.99.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.40%, in contrast to 6.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 29, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 5.46, making the entire transaction reach 54,579 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 440,082. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 30, Company’s 10% Owner sold 6,897 for 2.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 18,277. This particular insider is now the holder of 485,082 in total.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2018, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3.81 while generating a return on equity of -22.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -656.30%.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.78.

In the same vein, SSNT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03.

Technical Analysis of SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [SilverSun Technologies Inc., SSNT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.59 million was better the volume of 0.51 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.29% While, its Average True Range was 1.14.

Raw Stochastic average of SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 185.97% that was higher than 106.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.