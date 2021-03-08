The key reasons why TC PipeLines LP (TCP) is -23.89% away from 52-week high?

By Steve Mayer
Markets

TC PipeLines LP (NYSE: TCP) open the trading on 3/5/2021, with great promise as it jumped 1.65% to $30.21 before settling in for the price of $29.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TCP posted a 52-week range of $18.00-$39.69.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.54%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.81.

TC PipeLines LP (TCP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. TC PipeLines LP’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.96%, in contrast to 69.42% institutional ownership.

TC PipeLines LP (TCP) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.01) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

TC PipeLines LP’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.50% and is forecasted to reach 4.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.54% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

TC PipeLines LP (NYSE: TCP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TC PipeLines LP (TCP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.79.

In the same vein, TCP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.90, a figure that is expected to reach 1.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TC PipeLines LP (TCP)

[TC PipeLines LP, TCP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of TC PipeLines LP (TCP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.12% that was lower than 29.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Intel (INTC) Intends to appeal against Court order for Violation of VLSI Tech

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
In the last quarter, Intel's (INTC) share price rose 29%. On Tuesday, Intel fell 2.6% after Federal Judge Jim Davis ruled the company must...
Read more

The Facts You Need to Know about Itron Inc. (ITRI) Moving Forward

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) released a positive update for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. This quarter was highlighted by a record portfolio of...
Read more

One stock you can’t skip: Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) stock prices have grown nearly 1,000% in the past 12 months. Despite this, some analysts feel that the shares have...
Read more

What the sentiment indicator is Signaling: CEVA Inc (CEVA)

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) reported its fourth-quarter report on Tuesday, February 16; the company signed 21 new agreements generating record revenues. CEVA provides OEMs with...
Read more

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) EPS growth this year is 34.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Steve Mayer - 0
ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) started the day on March 05, 2021, with a price increase of 3.68% at $17.77. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Markets

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) last month volatility was 8.28%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Steve Mayer - 0
As on March 05, 2021, Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.99% to $21.91. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) volume hits 1.62 million: A New Opening for Investors

Steve Mayer - 0
Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) established initial surge of 3.28% at $5.35, as the Stock market unbolted on March 05, 2021. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) Open at price of $7.15: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 05, 2021, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) set off with pace as it heaved 0.42%...
Read more
Markets

No matter how cynical the overall market is ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) performance over the last week is recorded -12.27%

Steve Mayer - 0
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) started the day on March 05, 2021, with a price increase of 0.61% at $45.99. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) 14-day ATR is 0.77: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Steve Mayer - 0
As on March 05, 2021, Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.17% to $8.45. During the day, the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.