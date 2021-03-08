Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $933.24K

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) started the day on March 05, 2021, with a price decrease of -8.92% at $6.13. During the day, the stock rose to $6.748 and sunk to $5.42 before settling in for the price of $6.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UBX posted a 52-week range of $2.72-$15.44.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $356.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.30.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.00%, in contrast to 61.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s President sold 1,700,000 shares at the rate of 5.24, making the entire transaction reach 8,908,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 624,703. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 05, Company’s President bought 3,200 for 8.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 28,478. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,327,186 in total.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.49) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -58.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.30% and is forecasted to reach -1.92 in the upcoming year.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.72.

In the same vein, UBX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.88, a figure that is expected to reach -0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.79 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.97 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.11% that was higher than 79.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.