Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) last month performance of 13.82% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) started the day on March 08, 2021, with a price decrease of -5.43% at $4.53. During the day, the stock rose to $4.8299 and sunk to $4.42 before settling in for the price of $4.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JG posted a 52-week range of $1.40-$11.00.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $62.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $415.27 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.63.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 439 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 220,840 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -26,760. The stock had 6.24 Receivables turnover and 0.94 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.34, operating margin was -16.24 and Pretax Margin of -12.10.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Aurora Mobile Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.46%, in contrast to 22.80% institutional ownership.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2019, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -12.12 while generating a return on equity of -19.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aurora Mobile Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.40%.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aurora Mobile Limited (JG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.90.

In the same vein, JG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.23.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Mobile Limited (JG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.31 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.16 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.77.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 103.75% that was lower than 148.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

How Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Will benefit From Their Unique Partnership

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and cosmetic company e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) announced plans for a unique partnership during the recent inaugural conference. Therefore, elf...
Read more

Intel (INTC) Intends to appeal against Court order for Violation of VLSI Tech

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
In the last quarter, Intel's (INTC) share price rose 29%. On Tuesday, Intel fell 2.6% after Federal Judge Jim Davis ruled the company must...
Read more

The Facts You Need to Know about Itron Inc. (ITRI) Moving Forward

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) released a positive update for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. This quarter was highlighted by a record portfolio of...
Read more

One stock you can’t skip: Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) stock prices have grown nearly 1,000% in the past 12 months. Despite this, some analysts feel that the shares have...
Read more

What the sentiment indicator is Signaling: CEVA Inc (CEVA)

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) reported its fourth-quarter report on Tuesday, February 16; the company signed 21 new agreements generating record revenues. CEVA provides OEMs with...
Read more

Related Stories

Company News

Pluralsight Inc. (PS) went up 7.44% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe - 0
Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) established initial surge of 7.44% at $22.09, as the Stock market unbolted on March 08, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) last week performance was -15.75%

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 08, 2021, Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.84%...
Read more
Company News

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) surge 14.31% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Shaun Noe - 0
Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) open the trading on March 08, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 6.16% to $14.30. During the day,...
Read more
Company News

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) is 17.39% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe - 0
As on March 08, 2021, Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.59% to $0.89. During the day,...
Read more
Company News

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) as it 5-day change was -5.11%

Shaun Noe - 0
Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) flaunted slowness of -8.61% at $2.23, as the Stock market unbolted on March 08, 2021. During the day,...
Read more
Company News

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) EPS growth this year is 58.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 08, 2021, Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) set off with pace as it heaved...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.