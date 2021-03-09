Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Moves -0.97% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

By Zach King
Top Picks

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 08, 2021, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.97% to $8.13. During the day, the stock rose to $8.415 and sunk to $8.03 before settling in for the price of $8.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CVE posted a 52-week range of $1.41-$8.34.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -208.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.02 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.26 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.08.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2413 employees. It has generated 5,481,558 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -985,910. The stock had 9.98 Receivables turnover and 0.38 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -9.99, operating margin was -12.19 and Pretax Margin of -24.42.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 73.10% institutional ownership.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2017, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.08) by $0.48. This company achieved a net margin of -17.99 while generating a return on equity of -13.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -208.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.16% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -30.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.51. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 134.52.

In the same vein, CVE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.53, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cenovus Energy Inc., CVE]. Its last 5-days volume of 13.5 million indicated improvement to the volume of 11.71 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.85% that was lower than 61.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

