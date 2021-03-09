Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.36 million

Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX: LODE) started the day on March 08, 2021, with a price decrease of -6.93% at $4.03. During the day, the stock rose to $4.35 and sunk to $4.00 before settling in for the price of $4.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LODE posted a 52-week range of $0.33-$9.85.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -62.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 75.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $328.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.33.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 10 employees. It has generated 17,963 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -1134.13, operating margin was -2975.22 and Pretax Margin of -2118.70.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. Comstock Mining Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 4.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 20, this organization’s Director bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 0.99, making the entire transaction reach 49,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 171,240. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 21, Company’s Director bought 30,000 for 1.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 30,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 121,240 in total.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.51) by -$0.54. This company achieved a net margin of -2118.28 while generating a return on equity of -23.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Comstock Mining Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 75.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in the upcoming year.

Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX: LODE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.95. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.15, and its Beta score is 2.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1643.23.

In the same vein, LODE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX: LODE), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.89 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 14.88 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 431.68% that was higher than 237.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.