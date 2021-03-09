Ford Motor Company (F) return on Assets touches -0.49: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

By Zach King
Top Picks

As on March 08, 2021, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.10% to $12.65. During the day, the stock rose to $12.88 and sunk to $12.30 before settling in for the price of $12.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, F posted a 52-week range of $3.96-$12.80.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -3.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 175.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.98 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.83 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $48.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.14.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 186000 workers. It has generated 683,570 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -6,876. The stock had 2.20 Receivables turnover and 0.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.00, operating margin was -3.60 and Pretax Margin of -0.88.

Ford Motor Company (F) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Ford Motor Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.19%, in contrast to 54.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 23, this organization’s Director bought 8,620 shares at the rate of 11.62, making the entire transaction reach 100,121 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 254,018. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 30, Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 194,950 for 5.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,000,035. This particular insider is now the holder of 828,922 in total.

Ford Motor Company (F) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.41. This company achieved a net margin of -1.01 while generating a return on equity of -4.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 175.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.89% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ford Motor Company (F). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.68.

In the same vein, F’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ford Motor Company, F], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 87.75 million was better the volume of 87.74 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Ford Motor Company (F) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.94% that was higher than 39.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

