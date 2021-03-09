Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $33.84M

By Zach King
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 08, 2021, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) set off with pace as it heaved 4.47% to $7.95. During the day, the stock rose to $8.85 and sunk to $7.78 before settling in for the price of $7.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NNDM posted a 52-week range of $0.51-$17.89.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 71.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $254.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.26.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 68 employees. It has generated 104,307 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -123,236. The stock had 3.69 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.29, operating margin was -210.52 and Pretax Margin of -118.15.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -118.15 while generating a return on equity of -61.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 71.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in the upcoming year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 595.55.

In the same vein, NNDM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.74, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Nano Dimension Ltd., NNDM]. Its last 5-days volume of 38.65 million indicated improvement to the volume of 33.85 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.93% While, its Average True Range was 1.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 98.47% that was lower than 137.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

