Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) 14-day ATR is 0.47: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) started the day on March 08, 2021, with a price increase of 15.19% at $3.11. During the day, the stock rose to $3.19 and sunk to $2.64 before settling in for the price of $2.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SALM posted a 52-week range of $0.65-$3.49.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -1.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -47.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -761.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $76.26 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.35.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1133 employees. It has generated 170,745 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -18,722. The stock had 7.13 Receivables turnover and 0.45 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.93, operating margin was +7.69 and Pretax Margin of -9.40.

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. Salem Media Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 47.39%, in contrast to 12.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 20, this organization’s President – New Media sold 5,102 shares at the rate of 1.65, making the entire transaction reach 8,434 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 19, Company’s President – New Media sold 2,400 for 1.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,968. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,102 in total.

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -10.96 while generating a return on equity of -13.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Salem Media Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -761.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -47.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.57.

In the same vein, SALM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.32, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.14 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.16 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 71.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 173.88% that was higher than 126.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.