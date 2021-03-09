Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) is predicted to post EPS of -0.02 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) started the day on March 08, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.91% at $1.09. During the day, the stock rose to $1.16 and sunk to $1.07 before settling in for the price of $1.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SHIP posted a 52-week range of $0.39-$7.04.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 112.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $154.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $162.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0553, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1262.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 35 employees. It has generated 2,276,289 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -307,842. The stock had 39.21 Receivables turnover and 0.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.84, operating margin was +13.92 and Pretax Margin of -13.46.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 59.60%, in contrast to 2.50% institutional ownership.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.12) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -13.52 while generating a return on equity of -45.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in the upcoming year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.17, and its Beta score is 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.33.

In the same vein, SHIP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.93, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP), its last 5-days Average volume was 15.11 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 25.4 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.2051.

Raw Stochastic average of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 144.12% that was higher than 139.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

