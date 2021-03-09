SOS Limited (SOS) last month volatility was 33.19%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) open the trading on March 08, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -15.38% to $5.50. During the day, the stock rose to $6.5299 and sunk to $5.30 before settling in for the price of $6.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOS posted a 52-week range of $0.51-$15.88.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -7.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 98.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $132.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $726.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.67.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 163 employees. It has generated 245,871 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -60,742. The stock had 5.43 Receivables turnover and 0.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +85.34, operating margin was -69.18 and Pretax Margin of -15.76.

SOS Limited (SOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. SOS Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.89%, in contrast to 0.61% institutional ownership.

SOS Limited (SOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2018 suggests? It has posted -$1.6 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.05) by -$1.55. This company achieved a net margin of -24.70 while generating a return on equity of -330.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SOS Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 98.60%.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SOS Limited (SOS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.96. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.91, and its Beta score is 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 24.88.

In the same vein, SOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.25.

Technical Analysis of SOS Limited (SOS)

[SOS Limited, SOS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.74% While, its Average True Range was 2.07.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of SOS Limited (SOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 264.91% that was higher than 244.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.