Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) is predicted to post EPS of -0.49 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) established initial surge of 4.43% at $23.58, as the Stock market unbolted on March 05, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $24.23 and sunk to $21.71 before settling in for the price of $22.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SNDX posted a 52-week range of $6.88-$27.85.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.66.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 35 employees. It has generated 43,343 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,601,343. The stock had 8.22 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -3792.95 and Pretax Margin of -3694.59.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. industry. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 78.88% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s Director sold 10,241 shares at the rate of 24.31, making the entire transaction reach 248,981 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,000. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 08, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 35,156 for 20.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 722,403. This particular insider is now the holder of 48,336 in total.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.44) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3694.59 while generating a return on equity of -132.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.90% and is forecasted to reach -1.80 in the upcoming year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 697.97.

In the same vein, SNDX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.88, a figure that is expected to reach -0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., SNDX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.61 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.14% While, its Average True Range was 1.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 67.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.44% that was higher than 68.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

