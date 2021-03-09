The key reasons why Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) is -63.09% away from 52-week high?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) flaunted slowness of -8.14% at $12.18, as the Stock market unbolted on March 08, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $13.68 and sunk to $12.00 before settling in for the price of $13.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTBT posted a 52-week range of $0.28-$33.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -161.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $593.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.40.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 63 employees. It has generated 72,574 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -150,321. The stock had 13.61 Receivables turnover and 0.54 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -208.88 and Pretax Margin of -193.99.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Bit Digital Inc. industry. Bit Digital Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.33%, in contrast to 1.30% institutional ownership.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -207.13 while generating a return on equity of -121.91.

Bit Digital Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -161.80%.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 45.05.

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Bit Digital Inc., BTBT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 6.88 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.67% While, its Average True Range was 2.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 133.66% that was lower than 208.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

