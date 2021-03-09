Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.13

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 08, 2021, Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.46% to $9.85. During the day, the stock rose to $10.40 and sunk to $9.83 before settling in for the price of $10.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZNGA posted a 52-week range of $5.65-$12.32.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 20.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -26.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.08 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.01 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.46.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2245 employees. It has generated 879,644 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -191,269. The stock had 11.05 Receivables turnover and 0.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.89, operating margin was -0.50 and Pretax Margin of -20.53.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. Zynga Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 79.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 04, this organization’s Director sold 8,950 shares at the rate of 10.53, making the entire transaction reach 94,244 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 214,588. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 500,000 for 11.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,730,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 794,861 in total.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.09) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -21.74 while generating a return on equity of -17.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.61% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -26.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zynga Inc. (ZNGA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.42.

In the same vein, ZNGA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zynga Inc. (ZNGA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Zynga Inc., ZNGA]. Its last 5-days volume of 21.96 million was inferior to the volume of 26.02 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.72% that was higher than 44.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.