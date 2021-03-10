Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) latest performance of 23.08% is not what was on cards

By Zach King
Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) open the trading on March 09, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 23.08% to $18.24. During the day, the stock rose to $18.68 and sunk to $15.50 before settling in for the price of $14.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FUV posted a 52-week range of $0.97-$36.80.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 75.00% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -20.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $658.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.37.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 94 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 10,398 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -161,491. The stock had 8.08 Receivables turnover and 0.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -266.64, operating margin was -1463.30 and Pretax Margin of -1553.04.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Recreational Vehicles industry. Arcimoto Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 20.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 21, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 20.48, making the entire transaction reach 204,848 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 451,608. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 21, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 13.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 136,232. This particular insider is now the holder of 461,608 in total.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.13) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1553.04 while generating a return on equity of -195.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arcimoto Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -20.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in the upcoming year.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arcimoto Inc. (FUV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 263.46.

In the same vein, FUV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.64, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arcimoto Inc. (FUV)

[Arcimoto Inc., FUV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.41% While, its Average True Range was 2.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 139.78% that was lower than 155.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

