Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) EPS growth this year is 14.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on March 09, 2021, Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 13.45% to $1.94. During the day, the stock rose to $1.97 and sunk to $1.69 before settling in for the price of $1.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASTC posted a 52-week range of $0.98-$7.75.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -1.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $22.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.3866, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.2960.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 27 employees. It has generated 18,074 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -307,815. The stock had 1.01 Receivables turnover and 0.10 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.99, operating margin was -1662.70 and Pretax Margin of -1703.07.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Astrotech Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 12.60% institutional ownership.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1703.07 while generating a return on equity of -498.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Astrotech Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.10%.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Astrotech Corporation (ASTC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 73.07.

In the same vein, ASTC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.99.

Technical Analysis of Astrotech Corporation (ASTC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Astrotech Corporation, ASTC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.82 million was better the volume of 2.62 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.3422.

Raw Stochastic average of Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 25.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 148.67% that was higher than 118.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

