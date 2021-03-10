Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) volume hits 5.31 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on March 08, 2021, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) started slowly as it slid -1.79% to $6.03. During the day, the stock rose to $6.65 and sunk to $5.80 before settling in for the price of $6.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRSX posted a 52-week range of $0.46-$12.14.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $386.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.77.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -50.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in the upcoming year.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.32.

In the same vein, FRSX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.39, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., FRSX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.83 million was lower the volume of 12.22 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.97% While, its Average True Range was 1.38.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 179.52% that was lower than 208.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

How Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Will benefit From Their Unique Partnership

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and cosmetic company e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) announced plans for a unique partnership during the recent inaugural conference. Therefore, elf...
Read more

Intel (INTC) Intends to appeal against Court order for Violation of VLSI Tech

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
In the last quarter, Intel's (INTC) share price rose 29%. On Tuesday, Intel fell 2.6% after Federal Judge Jim Davis ruled the company must...
Read more

The Facts You Need to Know about Itron Inc. (ITRI) Moving Forward

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) released a positive update for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. This quarter was highlighted by a record portfolio of...
Read more

One stock you can’t skip: Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) stock prices have grown nearly 1,000% in the past 12 months. Despite this, some analysts feel that the shares have...
Read more

What the sentiment indicator is Signaling: CEVA Inc (CEVA)

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) reported its fourth-quarter report on Tuesday, February 16; the company signed 21 new agreements generating record revenues. CEVA provides OEMs with...
Read more

Related Stories

Analyst Insights

JanOne Inc. (JAN) Open at price of $7.72: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) established initial surge of 11.84% at $8.69, as the Stock market unbolted on March 08, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

The key reasons why eMagin Corporation (EMAN) is -31.00% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 08, 2021, eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) had a quiet start as it plunged -10.53% to...
Read more
Analyst Insights

No matter how cynical the overall market is FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) performance over the last week is recorded -15.94%

Sana Meer - 0
FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) open the trading on March 08, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 2.96% to $1.74. During the day,...
Read more
Analyst Insights

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) 14-day ATR is 1.89: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Sana Meer - 0
KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) started the day on March 08, 2021, with a price decrease of -7.16% at $9.33. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Analyst Insights

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.2827: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer - 0
As on March 08, 2021, India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX: IGC) started slowly as it slid -3.07% to $1.58. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Analyst Insights

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) last month volatility was 17.13%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sana Meer - 0
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) flaunted slowness of -7.94% at $0.85, as the Stock market unbolted on March 08, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.