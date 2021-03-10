ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) EPS is poised to hit 0.20 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
Top Picks

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) started the day on March 09, 2021, with a price increase of 3.34% at $17.34. During the day, the stock rose to $17.47 and sunk to $17.17 before settling in for the price of $16.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IBN posted a 52-week range of $6.86-$18.47.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 188.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.45 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.39 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $60.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.11.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 97354 employees. It has generated 15,126,685 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +15.39 and Pretax Margin of +12.37.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. ICICI Bank Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.40%, in contrast to 20.10% institutional ownership.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.17) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +6.37 while generating a return on equity of 8.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

ICICI Bank Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 188.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in the upcoming year.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.05, and its Beta score is 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.94.

In the same vein, IBN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.60, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.5 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 9.58 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 65.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.96% that was lower than 41.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

