IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) volume hits 1.95 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Zach King
IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) open the trading on March 09, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 17.61% to $3.94. During the day, the stock rose to $4.06 and sunk to $3.46 before settling in for the price of $3.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IZEA posted a 52-week range of $0.07-$7.45.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 17.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $223.95 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.77.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 122 employees. It has generated 155,374 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -59,755. The stock had 2.99 Receivables turnover and 0.81 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.81, operating margin was -38.79 and Pretax Margin of -38.46.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.00%, in contrast to 3.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s President and CEO bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 0.75, making the entire transaction reach 3,732 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 457,811. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 24, Company’s President and CEO bought 8,500 for 1.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,775. This particular insider is now the holder of 395,153 in total.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -38.46 while generating a return on equity of -69.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -18.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.58.

In the same vein, IZEA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.32, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA)

[IZEA Worldwide Inc., IZEA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.63.

Raw Stochastic average of IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 116.14% that was lower than 154.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

