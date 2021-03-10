Kubient Inc. (KBNT) EPS is poised to hit -0.21 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) established initial surge of 18.63% at $6.75, as the Stock market unbolted on March 09, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $6.90 and sunk to $6.02 before settling in for the price of $5.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KBNT posted a 52-week range of $2.10-$16.26.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $83.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.77.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 11 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -736.58, operating margin was -1866.63 and Pretax Margin of -2326.61.

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Kubient Inc. industry. Kubient Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.60%, in contrast to 6.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 05, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 25,730 shares at the rate of 5.35, making the entire transaction reach 137,656 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,194,705. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 05, Company’s 10% Owner bought 12,865 for 5.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 68,828. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,194,705 in total.

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.36) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -2326.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kubient Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in the upcoming year.

Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kubient Inc. (KBNT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 47.30.

Technical Analysis of Kubient Inc. (KBNT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Kubient Inc., KBNT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.22 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.25% While, its Average True Range was 1.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Kubient Inc. (KBNT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 162.02% that was higher than 144.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.