New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA) plunge -10.15% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on March 09, 2021, New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NPA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.62% to $11.95. During the day, the stock rose to $12.33 and sunk to $11.81 before settling in for the price of $11.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NPA posted a 52-week range of $9.50-$25.37.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $332.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.41.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 0.09.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NPA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.09.

In the same vein, NPA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.04.

Technical Analysis of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [New Providence Acquisition Corp., NPA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.22 million was lower the volume of 2.26 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.43% While, its Average True Range was 1.93.

Raw Stochastic average of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 95.16% that was higher than 80.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.