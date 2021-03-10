Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) volume hits 10.17 million: A New Opening for Investors

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) established initial surge of 7.88% at $21.64, as the Stock market unbolted on March 09, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $22.29 and sunk to $20.65 before settling in for the price of $20.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPEN posted a 52-week range of $10.55-$39.24.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 117.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $544.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $489.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.78.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Opendoor Technologies Inc. industry. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.80%, in contrast to 49.70% institutional ownership.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.1) by -$0.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.72 in the upcoming year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.83.

In the same vein, OPEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.53, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Opendoor Technologies Inc., OPEN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 9.81 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.69% While, its Average True Range was 3.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 117.90% that was higher than 100.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.