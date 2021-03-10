Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) EPS is poised to hit 0.04 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Steve Mayer
Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) started the day on March 09, 2021, with a price increase of 12.05% at $154.18. During the day, the stock rose to $155.53 and sunk to $144.60 before settling in for the price of $137.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PDD posted a 52-week range of $30.20-$212.60.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 56.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.20 billion, simultaneously with a float of $512.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $190.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $176.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $115.86.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5828 employees. It has generated 748,483 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -173,019. The stock had 11.77 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +78.92, operating margin was -28.33 and Pretax Margin of -23.21.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. Pinduoduo Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.05%, in contrast to 31.50% institutional ownership.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -23.12 while generating a return on equity of -32.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 56.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in the upcoming year.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 13.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 28.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 54.08.

In the same vein, PDD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.00, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD), its last 5-days Average volume was 10.94 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 7.43 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.32% While, its Average True Range was 13.95.

Raw Stochastic average of Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 92.23% that was higher than 86.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

