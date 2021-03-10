SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Moves 18.62% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

By Zach King
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 09, 2021, SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) set off with pace as it heaved 18.62% to $1.72. During the day, the stock rose to $1.80 and sunk to $1.51 before settling in for the price of $1.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WORX posted a 52-week range of $1.00-$14.88.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.9616.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4 employees. It has generated 1,387,030 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,828,125. The stock had 13.35 Receivables turnover and 0.71 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.39, operating margin was -214.44 and Pretax Margin of -203.90.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. SCWorx Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.08%, in contrast to 3.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15, this organization’s Director sold 3,290 shares at the rate of 1.49, making the entire transaction reach 4,902 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -203.90 while generating a return on equity of -563.10.

SCWorx Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.20%.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SCWorx Corp. (WORX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.48.

In the same vein, WORX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.33.

Technical Analysis of SCWorx Corp. (WORX)

Going through the that latest performance of [SCWorx Corp., WORX]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.22 million was inferior to the volume of 1.88 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.2748.

Raw Stochastic average of SCWorx Corp. (WORX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 120.61% that was lower than 145.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

