TAL Education Group (TAL) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 10.92 million

By Steve Mayer
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 09, 2021, TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) set off with pace as it heaved 10.04% to $75.75. During the day, the stock rose to $76.00 and sunk to $70.63 before settling in for the price of $68.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TAL posted a 52-week range of $45.15-$90.96.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 49.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -130.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $606.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $376.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $76.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $73.07.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 45271 employees. It has generated 72,289 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,434. The stock had 26.23 Receivables turnover and 0.70 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.14, operating margin was +4.80 and Pretax Margin of -1.55.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 11/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -3.37 while generating a return on equity of -4.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -130.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in the upcoming year.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TAL Education Group (TAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.49.

In the same vein, TAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TAL Education Group (TAL)

Going through the that latest performance of [TAL Education Group, TAL]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.34 million indicated improvement to the volume of 4.02 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.87% While, its Average True Range was 4.83.

Raw Stochastic average of TAL Education Group (TAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.73% that was higher than 49.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

