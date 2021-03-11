180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) 20 Days SMA touch 9.08%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

By Steve Mayer
As on March 10, 2021, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) got off with the flyer as it spiked 14.20% to $5.47. During the day, the stock rose to $5.74 and sunk to $4.98 before settling in for the price of $4.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATNF posted a 52-week range of $1.90-$11.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -130.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $128.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.66.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. 180 Life Sciences Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.20%, in contrast to 6.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 17, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 16,506 shares at the rate of 2.48, making the entire transaction reach 40,880 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,006,858. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15, Company’s 10% Owner sold 17,877 for 2.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 42,905. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,543,676 in total.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) Earnings and Revenue Records

180 Life Sciences Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -130.90%.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.74.

In the same vein, ATNF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.97.

Technical Analysis of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [180 Life Sciences Corp., ATNF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.87 million was lower the volume of 1.65 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.69.

Raw Stochastic average of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.76%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 140.33% that was lower than 157.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

