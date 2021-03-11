ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) return on Assets touches -51.21: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 10, 2021, ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) set off with pace as it heaved 4.00% to $1.30. During the day, the stock rose to $1.34 and sunk to $1.15 before settling in for the price of $1.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATIF posted a 52-week range of $0.65-$3.65.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $64.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1853, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2949.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 19 employees. It has generated 7,072 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -153,430. The stock had 0.57 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -167.55, operating margin was -1615.27 and Pretax Margin of -2509.35.

ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. ATIF Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 75.87%, in contrast to 1.80% institutional ownership.

ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2169.49 while generating a return on equity of -104.06.

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 92.69.

In the same vein, ATIF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36.

Technical Analysis of ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)

Going through the that latest performance of [ATIF Holdings Limited, ATIF]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.15 million was inferior to the volume of 5.5 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.1749.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 151.87% that was higher than 147.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

How Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Will benefit From Their Unique Partnership

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and cosmetic company e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) announced plans for a unique partnership during the recent inaugural conference. Therefore, elf...
Read more

Intel (INTC) Intends to appeal against Court order for Violation of VLSI Tech

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
In the last quarter, Intel's (INTC) share price rose 29%. On Tuesday, Intel fell 2.6% after Federal Judge Jim Davis ruled the company must...
Read more

The Facts You Need to Know about Itron Inc. (ITRI) Moving Forward

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) released a positive update for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. This quarter was highlighted by a record portfolio of...
Read more

One stock you can’t skip: Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) stock prices have grown nearly 1,000% in the past 12 months. Despite this, some analysts feel that the shares have...
Read more

What the sentiment indicator is Signaling: CEVA Inc (CEVA)

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) reported its fourth-quarter report on Tuesday, February 16; the company signed 21 new agreements generating record revenues. CEVA provides OEMs with...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 3.18

Steve Mayer - 0
Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) flaunted slowness of -0.39% at $2.57, as the Stock market unbolted on March 10, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.75: Right on the Precipice

Steve Mayer - 0
Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) open the trading on March 10, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 10.19% to $2.38. During the...
Read more
Markets

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) last week performance was -2.36%

Steve Mayer - 0
Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) started the day on March 10, 2021, with a price increase of 5.98% at $1.24. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) 20 Days SMA touch 9.08%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer - 0
As on March 10, 2021, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) got off with the flyer as it spiked 14.20% to $5.47. During the...
Read more
Markets

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 264.11 million

Steve Mayer - 0
Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) established initial surge of 54.95% at $4.54, as the Stock market unbolted on March 10, 2021. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) recent quarterly performance of 96.92% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 10, 2021, Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) set off with pace as it heaved 53.29% to...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.