Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) plunge -12.93% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) started the day on March 10, 2021, with a price decrease of -7.64% at $12.46. During the day, the stock rose to $14.03 and sunk to $12.37 before settling in for the price of $13.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CODX posted a 52-week range of $5.57-$30.99.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $376.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.79.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 37 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 9,347 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -269,372. The stock had 2.97 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.04, operating margin was -2741.61 and Pretax Margin of -2882.00.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.52%, in contrast to 28.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 15, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 38,046 shares at the rate of 11.00, making the entire transaction reach 418,506 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 14, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 10.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 102,900. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,500 in total.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.63) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -2882.00 while generating a return on equity of -1,826.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.94 in the upcoming year.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 22.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.70. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.92, and its Beta score is -1.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 59.81.

In the same vein, CODX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.90, a figure that is expected to reach 0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.26 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.7 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.89% While, its Average True Range was 1.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 107.26% that was higher than 98.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

