CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) 20 Days SMA touch -19.08%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) open the trading on March 09, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 8.02% to $0.89. During the day, the stock rose to $0.8997 and sunk to $0.825 before settling in for the price of $0.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CYRN posted a 52-week range of $0.31-$1.97.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $70.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1250, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1326.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 226 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +59.37, operating margin was -43.26 and Pretax Margin of -47.77.

CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. CYREN Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 54.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 25, this organization’s VP, Human Resources sold 2,019 shares at the rate of 1.19, making the entire transaction reach 2,403 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 37,440.

CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.06) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -47.44 while generating a return on equity of -93.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

CYREN Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.80%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CYREN Ltd. (CYRN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.88.

In the same vein, CYRN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.30, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of CYREN Ltd. (CYRN)

[CYREN Ltd., CYRN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.1290.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.48% that was lower than 119.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.