Flex Ltd. (FLEX) latest performance of 2.60% is not what was on cards

By Zach King
Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) open the trading on March 10, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 2.60% to $17.59. During the day, the stock rose to $17.77 and sunk to $17.21 before settling in for the price of $17.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLEX posted a 52-week range of $5.36-$20.04.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -1.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $500.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $495.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.99.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 160000 employees. It has generated 151,312 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 547. The stock had 7.90 Receivables turnover and 1.78 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.05, operating margin was +2.60 and Pretax Margin of +0.65.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electronic Components industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 08, this organization’s EVP, General Counsel sold 121,071 shares at the rate of 16.74, making the entire transaction reach 2,027,285 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 374,085. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 08, Company’s Group President sold 128,583 for 16.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,152,827. This particular insider is now the holder of 472,646 in total.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.37) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +0.36 while generating a return on equity of 3.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.65% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -30.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Flex Ltd. (FLEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.14, and its Beta score is 1.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.38.

In the same vein, FLEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.83, a figure that is expected to reach 0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

[Flex Ltd., FLEX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.93.

Raw Stochastic average of Flex Ltd. (FLEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.59% that was higher than 40.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

