Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) is predicted to post EPS of 0.15 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) started the day on March 10, 2021, with a price decrease of -35.00% at $2.60. During the day, the stock rose to $2.9214 and sunk to $1.035 before settling in for the price of $4.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JE posted a 52-week range of $3.41-$29.70.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $125.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.93.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 880 employees. It has generated 3,150,919 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -338,818. The stock had 4.57 Receivables turnover and 1.87 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.45, operating margin was +4.28 and Pretax Margin of -10.49.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Diversified Industry. Just Energy Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.79%, in contrast to 17.89% institutional ownership.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2017, the organization reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by $0.76. This company achieved a net margin of -10.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Just Energy Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in the upcoming year.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Just Energy Group Inc. (JE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.75.

In the same vein, JE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.76, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.87 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.55 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 237.78% that was higher than 128.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.