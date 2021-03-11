Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) 14-day ATR is 2.21: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Zach King
Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) flaunted slowness of -1.73% at $17.00, as the Stock market unbolted on March 10, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $18.50 and sunk to $16.25 before settling in for the price of $17.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIDE posted a 52-week range of $9.50-$31.80.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $164.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.52.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Lordstown Motors Corp. industry. Lordstown Motors Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.80%, in contrast to 24.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 04, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 9,300 shares at the rate of 27.00, making the entire transaction reach 251,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 34,080. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 04, Company’s Vice President of Engineering sold 10,000 for 27.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 272,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.02) by -$0.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.21.

In the same vein, RIDE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Lordstown Motors Corp., RIDE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 9.25 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.83% While, its Average True Range was 2.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 93.98% that was lower than 110.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

