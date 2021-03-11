Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) 14-day ATR is 0.45: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) started the day on March 09, 2021, with a price increase of 4.57% at $3.89. During the day, the stock rose to $4.03 and sunk to $3.75 before settling in for the price of $3.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MREO posted a 52-week range of $0.69-$4.71.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $422.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.84.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.77%, in contrast to 52.80% institutional ownership.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -93.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45.

In the same vein, MREO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -8.53, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.96 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.48 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 90.83% that was lower than 104.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

