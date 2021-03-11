No matter how cynical the overall market is Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) performance over the last week is recorded 11.40%

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) started the day on March 10, 2021, with a price increase of 7.63% at $1.27. During the day, the stock rose to $1.29 and sunk to $1.18 before settling in for the price of $1.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BORR posted a 52-week range of $0.24-$2.86.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $272.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $198.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $346.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0635, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9122.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -26.28, operating margin was -42.24 and Pretax Margin of -101.11.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry. Borr Drilling Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.98%, in contrast to 44.69% institutional ownership.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.29) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -99.25 while generating a return on equity of -28.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Borr Drilling Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.89 in the upcoming year.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Borr Drilling Limited (BORR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.13.

In the same vein, BORR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.26, a figure that is expected to reach -0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR), its last 5-days Average volume was 9.87 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 7.18 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.1458.

Raw Stochastic average of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 53.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 109.85% that was lower than 137.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

