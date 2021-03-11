No matter how cynical the overall market is Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) performance over the last week is recorded -33.68%

As on March 10, 2021, Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) started slowly as it slid -12.50% to $1.89. During the day, the stock rose to $2.20 and sunk to $1.86 before settling in for the price of $2.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CREX posted a 52-week range of $0.52-$5.98.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 18.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 102.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.9926, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7394.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 100 employees. It has generated 315,980 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 10,380. The stock had 5.08 Receivables turnover and 0.88 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.52, operating margin was -1.14 and Pretax Margin of +3.58.

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Creative Realities Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 17.40% institutional ownership.

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +3.29 while generating a return on equity of 5.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Creative Realities Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 102.60%.

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Creative Realities Inc. (CREX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.27.

In the same vein, CREX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.59.

Technical Analysis of Creative Realities Inc. (CREX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Creative Realities Inc., CREX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.95 million was better the volume of 0.87 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.3973.

Raw Stochastic average of Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 107.95% that was lower than 111.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.