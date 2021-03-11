Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) last month performance of -25.93% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on March 10, 2021, Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.84% to $2.40. During the day, the stock rose to $2.4699 and sunk to $2.325 before settling in for the price of $2.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NVFY posted a 52-week range of $0.66-$4.07.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -25.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -217.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.10.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 32 workers. It has generated 686,977 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -191,771. The stock had 0.65 Receivables turnover and 0.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.88, operating margin was -26.37 and Pretax Margin of -26.77.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances industry. Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 2.90% institutional ownership.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -27.92 while generating a return on equity of -8.71.

Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -217.20%.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.41.

In the same vein, NVFY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.53.

Technical Analysis of Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Nova LifeStyle Inc., NVFY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.66 million was better the volume of 0.23 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 103.32% that was higher than 101.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.