Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) last week performance was -2.36%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) started the day on March 10, 2021, with a price increase of 5.98% at $1.24. During the day, the stock rose to $1.34 and sunk to $1.16 before settling in for the price of $1.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DXF posted a 52-week range of $0.37-$2.20.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 618.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4356, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0436.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 16 employees. It has generated 1,068,528 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 424,150. The stock had 0.20 Receivables turnover and 0.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +100.00, operating margin was +66.42 and Pretax Margin of +49.62.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Credit Services Industry. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.86%, in contrast to 1.50% institutional ownership.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +39.69 while generating a return on equity of 14.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.52, and its Beta score is 1.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.65.

In the same vein, DXF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.17.

Technical Analysis of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.64 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.48 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.1906.

Raw Stochastic average of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 138.10% that was higher than 110.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.