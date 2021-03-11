Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) last week performance was -19.33%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 10, 2021, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.65% to $17.15. During the day, the stock rose to $18.98 and sunk to $16.93 before settling in for the price of $17.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TPGY posted a 52-week range of $9.76-$34.28.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $600.25 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.17.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 101,525 shares at the rate of 23.81, making the entire transaction reach 2,417,445 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,287,500. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 02, Company’s 10% Owner bought 88,501 for 25.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,251,675. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,230,975 in total.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.01.

Technical Analysis of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY)

Going through the that latest performance of [TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp., TPGY]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.22 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.18 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.05% While, its Average True Range was 3.10.