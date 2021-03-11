Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) volume hits 5.31 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) started the day on March 10, 2021, with a price increase of 33.58% at $1.79. During the day, the stock rose to $1.88 and sunk to $1.37 before settling in for the price of $1.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PXS posted a 52-week range of $0.62-$4.60.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $65.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2362, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9480.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.55, operating margin was +0.82 and Pretax Margin of -30.01.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 81.68%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -30.01 while generating a return on equity of -23.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in the upcoming year.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.35.

In the same vein, PXS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.39, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.4 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.25 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.2892.

Raw Stochastic average of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 183.73% that was higher than 180.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

