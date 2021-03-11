RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) 14-day ATR is 2.30: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on March 10, 2021, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) started slowly as it slid -4.77% to $15.36. During the day, the stock rose to $16.98 and sunk to $14.90 before settling in for the price of $16.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RLX posted a 52-week range of $13.70-$35.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.61 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.42 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.66 billion.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 661 employees. It has generated 335,664 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.50, operating margin was +3.64 and Pretax Margin of +4.76.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +3.08.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 61.08.

In the same vein, RLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [RLX Technology Inc., RLX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.43 million was lower the volume of 10.59 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.94% While, its Average True Range was 2.42.

