The key reasons why Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) is -35.79% away from 52-week high?

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) started the day on March 10, 2021, with a price decrease of -3.44% at $16.02. During the day, the stock rose to $18.85 and sunk to $15.60 before settling in for the price of $16.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IPWR posted a 52-week range of $1.08-$24.95.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $84.27 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.54.

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. Ideal Power Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.88%, in contrast to 23.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 02, this organization’s President and CEO bought 3,181 shares at the rate of 1.89, making the entire transaction reach 6,012 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,182. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 01, Company’s President and CEO bought 2,476 for 1.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,680. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,001 in total.

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2019, the organization reported -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$1.6) by $0.9. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ideal Power Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 421.33.

In the same vein, IPWR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.43, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.05 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.9 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.39% While, its Average True Range was 2.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.46% that was lower than 145.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.