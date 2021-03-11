Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) last month volatility was 12.90%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 10, 2021, Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.45% to $1.96. During the day, the stock rose to $2.14 and sunk to $1.86 before settling in for the price of $2.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMDI posted a 52-week range of $0.12-$3.47.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $109.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $214.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.3084, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2269.

For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +20.98 and Pretax Margin of -120.92.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Titan Medical Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.31%, in contrast to 3.29% institutional ownership.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -120.92.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.73.

In the same vein, TMDI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36.

Technical Analysis of Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Titan Medical Inc., TMDI]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.64 million was inferior to the volume of 4.37 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.2898.

Raw Stochastic average of Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 35.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 104.06% that was lower than 132.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.