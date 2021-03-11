Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) last month volatility was 14.75%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) flaunted slowness of -1.94% at $2.02, as the Stock market unbolted on March 10, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $2.20 and sunk to $1.99 before settling in for the price of $2.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VERB posted a 52-week range of $0.90-$3.10.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $99.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.40.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 83 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.03, operating margin was -174.00 and Pretax Margin of -174.90.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Verb Technology Company Inc. industry. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.60%, in contrast to 6.70% institutional ownership.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.08) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -174.92 while generating a return on equity of -498.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Verb Technology Company Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in the upcoming year.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.53.

In the same vein, VERB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.83, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Verb Technology Company Inc., VERB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.65 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 147.80% that was higher than 96.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

