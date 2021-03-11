VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.51 million

By Steve Mayer
Markets

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) started the day on March 10, 2021, with a price decrease of -4.02% at $2.15. During the day, the stock rose to $2.29 and sunk to $2.13 before settling in for the price of $2.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VTGN posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$3.18.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $138.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $314.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.07.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 53.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 21, this organization’s Director bought 30,000 shares at the rate of 0.69, making the entire transaction reach 20,700 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,000.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -3,087.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in the upcoming year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 35.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 524.39.

In the same vein, VTGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.27, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.18 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.42 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 122.55% that was higher than 117.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

