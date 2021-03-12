A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC) as it 5-day change was 20.04%

By Shaun Noe
Company News

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC) established initial surge of 8.96% at $23.60, as the Stock market unbolted on March 11, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $24.90 and sunk to $22.25 before settling in for the price of $21.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CIIC posted a 52-week range of $9.30-$37.18.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $807.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.26.

CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -2.13.

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.49.

In the same vein, CIIC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.16.

Technical Analysis of CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [CIIG Merger Corp., CIIC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.57 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.66% While, its Average True Range was 2.66.

Raw Stochastic average of CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 126.19% that was lower than 133.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

